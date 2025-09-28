The Dragons get beaten by Billy

TD Shipley FC Reserves 2-5 Billingshurst FC Reserves

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dragons have had a difficult start to their season, but came into this match after a cup win against Holbrook Olympic. They currently sit bottom of the bottom of the WSFL Premier Division, with three losses in three. Today was no different, they have some players with quality but there were far too many wayward passes and off-target shots.

On a cloudy but mild day in Dragons Green, the match kicked off with Billingshurst making some early opportunities and were two-nil up within the first fifteen minutes, via the excellent Archie Street-Williams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dragons got back into the match from an in-swinging corner which saw the Dragons' Man of the Match, Declan Scott leap ten feet into the air and lob the goalie with a beautiful header, 2-1.

Scott scores a header

Billingshurst took back control to make it 3-1, with the energetic Matthew Hoyte scoring. The Dragons' skilful midfielder, Mario Merola made it 3-2 with a great finish, which looked like the Dragons were looking good for a comeback. Unfortunately for the home team, that failed to materialise and the away team knocked in another two goals via, Patrick O’Sullivan and substitute, Darren Titre-Wilson.

A 5-2 final score was a little flattering for Billingshurst but the home team lacked quality throughout many of their positions. Next up for the Dragons is another cup match away to Holbrook Olympic.