The Dragons take the City

Chichester City B 1-2 TD Shipley FC in the SCFL Division two

After another wet week, it was fantastic to see this bruising encounter was on. However, the match did get switched to the City of Chichester as the pitch at Dragons Green was unplayable.

It started as a match between seventh and ninth in the SCFL Division 2 and ended with TD up to sixth.

The home team started fairly well and created some good chances. Josh Kingdon was full of energy up front and gave the Dragons defenders a good workout. It was the Lillywhites who took the lead on the 18th minute. The Dragons responded well and almost equalised but it wasn’t until their halftime tactical chat that they improved.

The Dragons came out of the blocks fast and were using their speed down the wings. City defended well and their captain had a great game.

But it was the star of the show and goal scorer Adam Campbell-Stone who got them on equal terms on the 70th minute. ACS as he will be referred to is a cross between Michael Owen and Michael Myers (Yes, a Halloween reference).

The Lillywhites were strong through the middle and Mepham and Hall were dominant with their tough tackling and switching of play.

The Dragons however, didn’t want to settle for a draw. They left it late and after piling on some pressure, ACS did what he does best and scored the winner with his usual deadly finish on the 87th minute. The management were delighted with the result.

ACS was awarded Man of the Match, however it was a great team performance and the manager, Scott Howe was proud.

Chichester City B will be playing Brighton Electricity next week and the Dragons have another away game to local rivals Southwater in the cup. Time for revenge!