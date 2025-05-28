They sealed promotion from League Two two seasons ago when everyone wrote off their chances.

This time out they will go into the campaign stronger, though few will tip Scott Lindsey’s side to go up again.

They will go into the new season with a full transfer window and summer pre-season under their belts as they look to come back stronger.

It promises to be another very competitive season with Chesterfield fancying their chances of lifting the title, after play-off defeat.

Chesterfield paid the price last time out for a slow start to the season with two many draws holding them back. An untimely dip in form caused by injuries to key players and lack of squad depth also bit hard.

But they showed what they can do in the run-in with title-winning form providing plenty of confidence for the 2025/26 season.

Bristol Rovers will also be looking for a quick return to League One after their relegation, while MK Dons and Salford City head in to the season with budgets and ambition.

Whoever goes up, it promises to be yet another gripping season ahead.

Here we take a look at the early odds to get promoted, courtesy of PaddyPower.

Give us your thoughts on who will win get promoted and why. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get more Crawley news here.

1 . Chesterfield 15/8 Photo: Getty Images

2 . MK Dons 15/8 Photo: Jane Russell

3 . Notts County 23/10 Photo: Getty Images