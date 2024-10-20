Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

United exit FA Vase

It was a long way for the Eastbourne United faithful to travel as United were drawn away to Burnham in the Isuzu FA Vase first round.

With their rather snazzy, Tangerine kit (inspired by the Orange away kit of 50 years ago), It had started very positively with Gary Ingram ghosting in from the right, crossing for Charlie Ball to see his acrobatic effort come off the far post.

With several players cup-tied and unavailable, United had to rearrange quite heavily, with manager Anthony Storey starting for the first time this season.

United attack against Burnham

Despite a couple of efforts from Burnham, the half was dominated by United, with Ball, Ingram and Thompson all going close. With it being a bit one sided, the game got a bit niggly and the home team attracted a couple of yellows before Thompson picked up one of his very own on half time.

The second half got underway in exactly the same manner as the first, this time Ball's effort going over the bar.

Broadbent was finally called into action on the hour to narrow the angle and save, before Ridwan Euba stung the keepers hands with a fearsome left footed shot from 25 yards out. In the end, the teams could not be separated, and it went to the lottery of penalties.

The crowd was beginning to fear that it would be a long night, but United missed one and the Burnham striker held his nerve to make it 5-4 on penalties.

Burnham go into the hat for the next round, and United now wait until Monday Week to take on Varndeanians in the League cup at Newhaven.