The goals keep coming for the Boars: Roffey 4, Saltdean 0

Jack Munday and Jimmy Ferrars team made it 19 goals for and only one against as they beat struggling Saltdean to maintain third place in the Premier Division. The Boars were without Shaun Findlay, Devon Fender and Tyrell Joseph but welcomed back Pat Gibbs from his travels and rotated the squad to give Josh Neathey his first start since rejoining from YMCA.

It took only four minutes to open the scoring with Tom Tolfrey latching on to a through ball and a one touch chip from 20 yards did the rest. Despite lots of possession, Roffey could not break down a stubborn Saltdean and there was no further score before half time.

Approaching the hour, Ryan Ferrar gave the home side breathing space , heading in an inch perfect cross from man of the match James Pearse. Saltdean rallied and applied some pressure without ever really testing Monty Watson Price in the home goal. But it was the Boars who always carried the threat and on 70 minutes another excellent goal arrived as Ferrar’s whipped cross was chested down by Neathey for Jordan Mase to half volley into the corner. Cavan Chedzey then came on to get his customary goal when he got the final touch to a corner to take his tally to 6 goals and 4 assists in 10 games.

This match showed why the Boars are where they are with rock solid defending and an attacking force of half a dozen players who all carry a goal threat, not to mention ten goal CDM Dan Pearse.

Jordan Mase one of Roffey's four goal scorers.

Next week it is second versus third as the Boars travel to Haywards Heat for the match of the day.

Roffey: Watson Price, Le Grange, Hanslow(Ferrar), Poplett, Pappoe(Shorey), Mutongerwa(Gibbs), D Pearse, J Pearse(Morgan), Mase, Neathey, Tolfrey(Chedzey).