Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Haywards Heath Town are top of the Premier Division after a 1-0 win over Horsham YMCA.

Hanbury Stadium looked stunning with the afternoon sun shining down on the emerald shards of grass, and the large home stand dominating the skyline.

The Blues are the team in form as they are unbeaten and sit second in the league. They came out of the blocks fast with manager, Naim Rouane setting the team up in an attacking formation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Carden, the YM manager fielded the strongest team he could and he knows that the Blues are strong favourites for the league title.

HHTFC Celebrate at Hanbury on Saturday

YM were under the cosh for large parts of the first half but defended well with their captain Neathey dominating the Blues aerial attacks. Collcutt and Roberts made great efforts to gain an advantage and were the usual energetic duo upfront, chasing down defenders and any loose balls.

The Blues were disappointed with their attacking performance in the first half as it ended 0-0. Both teams were giving everything they could. YM looked as though a draw would be a good result for them and they held out until the Blues scored in injury time.

With seconds left of the match, Liam Benson played a ball to the back post, super substitute Faris Khallouqi managed to hit the ball through a crowd of defenders to score and the home team take all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A disappointing away day for YM but not a surprise result, they put up a terrific fight. The Blues are flying and were worthy of the win, they leapfrog Hassocks to top the league.

The Blues next play Bexhill United and YM take on Shoreham on Tuesday night.