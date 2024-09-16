The Hurst send Reigate back to the Priory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

SCFL Div 1. Billingshurst 6-2 Reigate Priory FC

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sunny day with a chill in the air was a perfect setting at the Caldera IT Stadium for Billingshurst to move up to second in the SCFL division one.

The game kicked off with both teams giving it a go, but the Hurst began to dominate. With just 15 minutes gone Sam Jobbins took a deep corner for Matt Rendell to meet it and put the home team 1-0 up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Priory didn’t give up and equalised on the 27th minute after some poor defending at the back. The goal came against the run of play and on the 34th minute the home team retook the lead through Harry Smith, or so they thought until the referee disallowed it.

“Billi” go 2nd.

Just three minutes later though Matt McAlpine made it 2-1, and on the 42nd minute, Archie Goddard was fouled in the box and the Hurst made it 3-1 via a cool penalty from Ronnie Reeves. Not to be outdone, Harry Smith scored again but this time it was given.

At 4-1 at halftime the match was done and dusted, the game had fizzled out, until the inspirational manager made a few substitutions. On came James Bendell and Jamie Robinson who combined well on the 66th minute for Robbo to make it 5-1.

With 10 minutes to go the boys from Surrey scored their second with a scrambled effort and with the referee about to blow full time, Archie Goddard scored with a header to end the game at 6-2.

Next up for the Hurst is a home match against Dorking Wanderers B on the September 24.