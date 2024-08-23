The impressive stat that sees Crawley Town equal Arsenal and better Manchester City and Liverpool in 2024
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Last week it was revealed Scott Lindsey’s men had won more games in 2024 than anyone in the EFL barring Doncaster.
The win against Cambridge made it 16 wins in the calendar year and they are now equal with Doncaster at the top of that list. If you include the Premier League in that stat, only Arsenal and Manchester City have won more.
And now it has emerged the Reds, along with Arsenal and Stockport, have scored more away goals (28) in 2024 than anyone else in the top four leagues (including play-off games).
That is two more goals than Manchester City on their travels, and six more than Newcastle United and Liverpool.
SEE ALSO Crawley Town boss says he doesn't want to 'pigeonhole' former Charlton Athletic defender | Ones to watch: Crawley Town star included in League One's best players after the opening days of the season
“I didn't know that's that, but, yeah, it's good,” said Lindsey. “I like that stat and hopefully we score some more goals on Saturday. The players are in a good place and I think they're really confident at the moment. We have got some good results so that helps and helps snowball the effect of what we're trying to do, so I'm really pleased at the moment.”
So what is the secret to their success away from home? “I'm hoping it’s down to the preparation because of the amount of hours that go into it.
“But listen, the players have got to take on the information. I try to deliver it very clearly and they take it on and they have taken it on and executed it brilliantly.”
Reds travel to Wigan on Saturday looking to add to those 28 goals.