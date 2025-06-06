The incredible amount of miles Crawley Town fans will travel in League Two next season

2 . Barnet – 120-mile round trip

Play at the Hive; Promoted from the National League as Champions with 102 points. Crawley’s record in all comps – Won 4, lost 3, drawn 2 Crawley’s away record – Won 2, lost 2, drawn 1 The last time Crawley travelled to face the Bees was back in September 2017, when the Reds won 2-1 with two goals from Jimmy Smith. The home game that season was also won by the Reds 2-0 in January 2018, with a brace from Enzio Boldewijn. Photo: Catherine Ivill