The incredible amount of miles Crawley Town fans will travel in League Two next season

They will travel a total of 8156 miles over the course of the 23 away games, at an average round trip of 355 miles, which they will hope sees the team gain promotion back to League One.
I have taken a look at Crawley’s opposition ahead of the new season – including the round trip in miles and head-to-head record – before the fixtures are released at 12pm on Thursday, June 26.
1. Accrington Stanley – 542-mile round trip
Play at the Wham Stadium; Finished 21st in League 2 Crawley’s record in all comps – Won 6, lost 7, drawn 2 Crawley’s away record – Won 3, lost 4 Crawley’s last game at Accrington Stanley was a 1-0 win in February 2024, with a Harry Ransom goal. The Reds also beat Stanley 3-1 at home in November 2023, thanks to goals from a Danilo Orsi double and a Will Wright special from outside the box. Photo: Gary Oakley
2. Barnet – 120-mile round trip
Play at the Hive; Promoted from the National League as Champions with 102 points. Crawley’s record in all comps – Won 4, lost 3, drawn 2 Crawley’s away record – Won 2, lost 2, drawn 1 The last time Crawley travelled to face the Bees was back in September 2017, when the Reds won 2-1 with two goals from Jimmy Smith. The home game that season was also won by the Reds 2-0 in January 2018, with a brace from Enzio Boldewijn. Photo: Catherine Ivill
3. Barrow – 654-mile round trip (longest trip of the season)
Play at the Progression Solicitors Stadium; Finished 16th in League 2 last season Crawley’s record in all comps – Won 6, lost 5, drawn 3 Crawley’s away record – Won 1, lost 4, drawn 2 The Reds last visit to Holker Street ended in a 1-0 defeat in November 2023, after former red Dom Telford scored the only goal. The home fixture ended in a 1-1 with the Reds goal coming from a Danilo Orsi penalty in April 2024. Photo: Lewis Storey
4. Bristol Rovers – 292-mile round trip
Play at the Memorial Stadium; Relegated from League 1 in 22nd Crawley’s record in all comps – Won 5, lost 6, drawn 5 Crawley’s away record – Lost 4, drawn 3 Crawley played out a 0-0 draw at Bristol Rovers in November 2024, but won the home fixture, back in March this year, 1-0 with a goal from Kamari Doyle. The Reds have never won at Bristol Rovers. Photo: Pete Norton
