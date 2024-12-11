'The intent to want to improve' - Crawley Town boss backs East Stand call and says it would be 'another step forward'

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot believes making the East Stand a permanent structure would be ‘another step forward’ in taking the club where it wants to be.

The Crawley Town Supporters Alliance (CTSA) called upon the Broadfield Stadium’s landlord to present proposals on a permanent East Stand following Saturday’s postponed game against Stevenage. Safety concerns appeared to be the main reason for the game to be called off amidst Storm Darragh. A club statement read: “Owing to the temporary nature of the East Stand, which is due to hold close to 1000 spectators this afternoon, the safety team at the club, alongside the Safety Advisory Group and the EFL have decided that the risk of potential structural damage is too significant to ignore.”

And now the CTSA, in a statement written by chair Reuben Watt, have called for the council to take action. In their statement, they said: “As a result, the CTSA intends to initiate discussions with Crawley Borough Council, in their capacity as the landlord of Broadfield Stadium, to urge them to present proposals to Crawley Town Football Club for the construction of a permanent East Stand structure at the earliest opportunity.”

And Elliot believes it will another step forward for the club. “It would be another step to where the club wants to get to in terms of being in a league like this consistently and then obviously developing the club, not just on the pitch but off it.

"We know that it's not going to be something that happens instantly, it's not going to happen within a few weeks that we can just snap our fingers and we can become an established league one club with all the facilities that the clubs at this level have,” he said. “But as long as we can just keep getting a little bit better every day or every week and every season then I suppose that's all we can ask.

“I think it's the intent to want to improve that's been spoken about since I have been here and I've seen it myself in terms of we're trying to make the club a little bit better.

"We don't always have the resources to make it instantly but I think as long as the mentality's there then that's all you can ask for.”

In June, Crawley Town co-owner Preston Johnson said WAGMI United are ‘not miles part on the price’ on buying the Broadfield Stadium from Crawley Borough Council. In an interview with The Athletic, Johnson revealed talks have been 'positive and amiable'​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ as they look to take control of the ground.

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot in front of 9a blurred0 East Stand | Picture: Eva Gilbert

He said at the time: “We’re not miles apart on the price and they understand the value of having a thriving football club in the town. Talks have been positive and amiable. We’ll get something sorted.”