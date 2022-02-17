The Isthmian south east match was scrapped – with Heath winning 1-0 – after the referee hurt himself and no replacement could be found.

There was better news on Tuesday when Heath DID get a game finished – and won 1-0 at home to Ramsgate thanks to Kieran Rowe’s goal, leaving them fifth in the table and just four points off second.

Speaking about the call-off at Herne Bay, Dynan said he’d been happy for the match to resume with an assistant taking over and a member of one side’s management team running the line, but he could only assume Herne Bay had not agreed.

New Haywards Heath Town boss Martin Dynan / Picture: Ray Turner

The game was living up to expectations with a Jerson Dos Santos goal giving Heath the lead amid a lively North Kent atmosphere – before referee Nick Dunn made it known he couldn’t continue in the second half.

Over the public address system, Herne Bay called for an official at the ground to come forward – but the sole candidate was turned away, said Dynan.

He said: “A young kid put himself forward, maybe 15 years old, and the referee said that due to safeguarding they can’t use him, and thanked him anyway.” The referee needed both managers to agree on how the game could continue.

Dynan added: “The referee said the two options were: we play on without a third official or we agree on which member of either management team goes and takes the flag.

“I said ‘I’m happy to go ahead with one official’. The boys were very confident in seeing the victory through so said we’d play whatever – stick whoever they want on the flag and surely the the referee can over-ride any cheating.”

Dynan said he then saw fans leaving the ground. He said: ‘Their manager agreed to neither (option), I suppose, and that led to the game being called off. It had to be unanimously agreed between myself and the other manager. It was never going to be.”

There were about 40 minutes between the half-time whistle and the abandonment. We contacted Herne Bay for comment but they did not respond.

A new date will now have to be set for the game.