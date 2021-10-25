Action and goal celebrations from Worthing's amazing clash with Lewes at Woodside Road, which finished 5-4 to the hosts / Picture: Stephen Goodger

The Isthmian League's craziest game of the season in pictures: Worthing 5 Lewes 4

It was not a day defenders will want to remember - but fans who were lucky enough to see Worthing take on Lewes at Woodside Road won't forget it in a hurry.

By Steve Bone
Monday, 25th October 2021, 8:04 am
Updated Monday, 25th October 2021, 8:06 am

Lewes took a 2-0 lead through Joe Taylor (penalty) and Matt Weaire but the Mackerel Men hit back in style and led 3-2 by the break thanks to goals by Ollie Pearce (2) and Dayshonne Golding. They extended the lead to 5-2 through Jasper Pattenden and Golding again before Taylor with another spot kick and Ollie Tanner made it 5-4. The only surprise was that the final 14 minutes were goalless. See some great pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked, by Stephen Goodger and Marcus Hoare. Get all the local football in the Worthing Herald and Sussex Express later in the week.

