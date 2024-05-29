The latest done deals, transfer rumours and plenty more from around League One and Two
Here we bring you the latest news from across League One and Two for Wednesday May 29.
EFL Latest: News from across League One and Two
Speaking to the club website
Callum Dolan
“At first it was obviously devastating, I felt like I was improving with each game but that is part of football.
"I enjoy the physical side of what we do as well as the footballing side, so I will try my best to never complain about an impact injury itself.
“It’s great knowing I’m going into pre-season feeling good and injury free. I’m looking forward to a tough building phase and will be counting down the days until the first game.”
Over to Fleetwood
Callum Dolan is looking forward to a good, and injury-free season for Fleetwood after a disrupted season last time out.
Some reaction from Wigan
academy manager Jake Campbell
"We are absolutely delighted to see Elijah sign his first professional contract with the club.
"Since joining our academy at U13s, Elijah has been a consistently high performer, and he has taken this progress into the first year of his apprenticeship, performing well for the U18s and U21s.
Over at Wigan
Wigan Athletic academy product Elijah Igiehon has been rewarded with his first professional contract with the club at the end of his first year as a scholar. (Wigan Today)
The wide midfielder has enjoyed a remarkable 12 months at the newly-named The Brick Community Stadium, having helped Latics Under-16s win the Professional Development League Cup for the first time in the club's history this time last year before establishing himself as a regular in Marc Maddocks' Under-18s side in 2023/24.
A big switch here
Crewe’s captain will be an MK Dons man next season.
A fond farewell
This is what Jamie Lindsay had to say about his departure on his X account
A departure at Rotherham
Rotherham United midfielder Jamie Lindsay is leaving the club this summer, as confirmed on their official website.
Rotherham United are parting ways with the Scotsman following their relegation from the Championship.
A blow for Doncaster
Stevenage targets?
Stevenage are interested in St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips and Crystal Palace youngster Malachi Boateng, according to a report by The Courier.
Phillips, 23, is out of contract at the end of next month and is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension meaning he is due to become a free agent as things stand. Boateng, meanwhile, is back at Crystal Palace following his loan spell at Dundee.
