Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 11:11 BST
It’s been a bad week for Crawley.

Saturday’s defeat to Bolton was followed by another home loss against Mansfield Town on Tuesday night.

It leaves Crawley in the drop zone and with a tough battle ahead for new manager Rob Elliot.

The table is taking shape now and looks like Crawley will be one of seven teams fighting to avoid a bottom four finish.

Here are the latest relegation prices from SkyBet, with prices running from least to most likely.

150/1

1. Huddersfield Town

150/1 Photo: Getty Images

150/1

2. Wrexham

150/1 Photo: Getty Images

100/1

3. Bolton Wanderers

100/1 Photo: Getty Images

100/1

4. Stockport County

100/1 Photo: Getty Images

