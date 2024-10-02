Saturday’s defeat to Bolton was followed by another home loss against Mansfield Town on Tuesday night.

It leaves Crawley in the drop zone and with a tough battle ahead for new manager Rob Elliot.

The table is taking shape now and looks like Crawley will be one of seven teams fighting to avoid a bottom four finish.

Here are the latest relegation prices from SkyBet, with prices running from least to most likely.

1 . Huddersfield Town 150/1 Photo: Getty Images

2 . Wrexham 150/1 Photo: Getty Images

3 . Bolton Wanderers 100/1 Photo: Getty Images