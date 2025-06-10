The Reds are not one of the favourites to win promotion following their relegation from League One last season.

But that won’t put off Scott Lindsey’s side as they look to replicate the dream promotion of two seasons ago.

It’s a congested odds market right now with not much seperating the top eight sides.

It shoud be as competitive as ever with a rnumber of teams going in with good budgets and ambition to match.

Here we take a look at the early odds to be promoted, courtesy of PaddyPower.

1 . WALSALL, ENGLAND - MAY 16: Harry Williams of Walsall is challenged by Aribim Pepple of Chesterfield during the Sky Bet League Two Play Off Semi Final Second Leg match between Walsall and Chesterfield at Poundland Bescot Stadium on May 16, 2025 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images) Chesterfield are one of the early pre-season favourites to secure promotion from League Two. Photo: Getty Images

2 . Chesterfield 15/8 Photo: Getty Images

3 . MK Dons 15/8 Photo: Jane Russell