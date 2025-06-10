Scott Lindsey is looking to guide Crawley Town to another memorable promotion.Scott Lindsey is looking to guide Crawley Town to another memorable promotion.
Scott Lindsey is looking to guide Crawley Town to another memorable promotion.

The latest promotion odds as Crawley Town, Bristol Rovers, Shrewsbury Town and Cambridge United look for a quick return to League One

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 10th Jun 2025, 14:01 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 14:04 BST
Crawley head into the new League Two season looking to once again upset the odds.

The Reds are not one of the favourites to win promotion following their relegation from League One last season.

But that won’t put off Scott Lindsey’s side as they look to replicate the dream promotion of two seasons ago.

It’s a congested odds market right now with not much seperating the top eight sides.

It shoud be as competitive as ever with a rnumber of teams going in with good budgets and ambition to match.

Here we take a look at the early odds to be promoted, courtesy of PaddyPower.

Give us your thoughts on which sides will be promoted and why. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get the latest Reds news, here.

Chesterfield are one of the early pre-season favourites to secure promotion from League Two.

1. WALSALL, ENGLAND - MAY 16: Harry Williams of Walsall is challenged by Aribim Pepple of Chesterfield during the Sky Bet League Two Play Off Semi Final Second Leg match between Walsall and Chesterfield at Poundland Bescot Stadium on May 16, 2025 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Chesterfield are one of the early pre-season favourites to secure promotion from League Two. Photo: Getty Images

15/8

2. Chesterfield

15/8 Photo: Getty Images

15/8

3. MK Dons

15/8 Photo: Jane Russell

12/5

4. Gillingham

12/5 Photo: Getty Images

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Bristol RoversLeague OneLeague Two
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice