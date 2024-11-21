Four teams share the league high total for dismissals, while there have been 715 yellow cards around the League

So who has the best and worst discipline records around the league? Here we have the answers in this League One fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

1 . Reading - 22pts Y: 19 DB:1 R:0 Photo: Warren Little

2 . Wycombe Wanderers - 24pts Y: 24 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

3 . Rotherham United - 25pts Y: 25 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images