The Reds are one game away from a fairytale promotion to League One after their stunning 8-1 aggregrate win over MK Dons in the play-off semi-finals.
Crewe Alexandra now stand between Crawley Town and some stunning games next season.
The League One set-up is not quite confirmed yet with Bolton facing Oxford in the League One play-off final.
But The Valley and St Andrews already head the list, with visits to Huddersfield, Barnsley and Reading also offering mouth-watering prospects.
Here are the grounds Reds fans may visit next season and their official capacity.
