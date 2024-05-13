The Reds are one game away from a fairytale promotion to League One after their stunning 8-1 aggregrate win over MK Dons in the play-off semi-finals.

Crewe Alexandra now stand between Crawley Town and some stunning games next season.

The League One set-up is not quite confirmed yet with Bolton facing Oxford in the League One play-off final.

But The Valley and St Andrews already head the list, with visits to Huddersfield, Barnsley and Reading also offering mouth-watering prospects.

Here are the grounds Reds fans may visit next season and their official capacity.

1 . Birmingham City 29.409 Photo: Eddie Keogh

2 . Huddersfield Town 24,500 Photo: Ashley Allen

3 . Wrexham 12.600 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo