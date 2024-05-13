Birmingham City's St Andrew's is one of many impressive new stadiums Mansfield Town fans will visit next season.Birmingham City's St Andrew's is one of many impressive new stadiums Mansfield Town fans will visit next season.
Birmingham City's St Andrew's is one of many impressive new stadiums Mansfield Town fans will visit next season.

The League One stadiums - and capacities - that Crawley Town fans could be visiting next season, including Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic, Reading, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th May 2024, 07:00 BST
Crawley Town fans could be visiting some big stadiums next season with plenty of never before visited grounds on the list.

The Reds are one game away from a fairytale promotion to League One after their stunning 8-1 aggregrate win over MK Dons in the play-off semi-finals.

Crewe Alexandra now stand between Crawley Town and some stunning games next season.

The League One set-up is not quite confirmed yet with Bolton facing Oxford in the League One play-off final.

But The Valley and St Andrews already head the list, with visits to Huddersfield, Barnsley and Reading also offering mouth-watering prospects.

Here are the grounds Reds fans may visit next season and their official capacity.

You can get the latest Reds news here.

29.409

1. Birmingham City

29.409 Photo: Eddie Keogh

24,500

2. Huddersfield Town

24,500 Photo: Ashley Allen

12.600

3. Wrexham

12.600 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

12,000

4. Rotherham United

12,000 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:League OneReadingBarnsleyBirmingham CityHuddersfield TownCharlton AthleticMK Dons