The match in 33 photos: Wick take on Harefield United in the FA Vase

The visitors were always likely to give the Dragons a tough test, having knocked two-divisions-higher Lewes out of the FA Cup earlier in the season. So it proved as they knocked in three without reply – leaving Lee Baldwin’s men turn their focus back to their SCFL premier campaign.
See Stephwn Goodger’s pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked and get all the local football action in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette, out every Thursday.
1. Wick v Harefield in the FA Vase pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg
Wick v Harefield in the FA Vase 1st round Photo: Stephen Goodger
2. Wick v Harefield in the FA Vase pictures by Stephen Goodger (40).jpeg
Wick v Harefield in the FA Vase 1st round Photo: Stephen Goodger
3. Wick v Harefield in the FA Vase pictures by Stephen Goodger (39).jpeg
Wick v Harefield in the FA Vase 1st round Photo: Stephen Goodger
4. Wick v Harefield in the FA Vase pictures by Stephen Goodger (29).jpeg
Wick v Harefield in the FA Vase 1st round Photo: Stephen Goodger
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.