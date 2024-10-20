Wick v Harefield in the FA Vase 1st roundWick v Harefield in the FA Vase 1st round
The match in 33 photos: Wick take on Harefield United in the FA Vase

By Steve Bone
Published 20th Oct 2024, 12:45 BST
Wick’s FA Vase adventure is over for another year after they lost 3-0 to Harefield United in the first round.

The visitors were always likely to give the Dragons a tough test, having knocked two-divisions-higher Lewes out of the FA Cup earlier in the season. So it proved as they knocked in three without reply – leaving Lee Baldwin’s men turn their focus back to their SCFL premier campaign.

See Stephwn Goodger’s pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked and get all the local football action in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette, out every Thursday.

Wick v Harefield in the FA Vase 1st round Photo: Stephen Goodger

Wick v Harefield in the FA Vase 1st round Photo: Stephen Goodger

Wick v Harefield in the FA Vase 1st round Photo: Stephen Goodger

Wick v Harefield in the FA Vase 1st round Photo: Stephen Goodger

