The match in 33 pictures: Lancing love it at Leylands - Burgess Hill Town beaten

Burgess Hill Town host Lancing on Boxing Day
Burgess Hill Town host Lancing on Boxing Day

Lancing were too good for Burgess Hill Town in one of the Isthmian League’s Boxing Day Sussex derbies.
By Steve Bone
Published 27th Dec 2023, 12:26 GMT

Charlie Pitcher, Lukas Franzen-Jones and Charlie Bennett gave Dave Altendorff’s team a 3-0 interval advantage. Dan Perry sparked hopes of a Hillians fightback after the break before Harry Heath restored the two-goal advantage. Jack Taylor scored a late goal for Hill to make the final score 4-2 – leaving Lancing eighth in the table and Hill 12th.

See pictures by Eva Gilbert from the Leylands Park clash on this page and the ones linked.

Burgess Hill Town host Lancing on Boxing Day Photo: Eva Gilbert

Burgess Hill Town host Lancing on Boxing Day Photo: Eva Gilbert

Burgess Hill Town host Lancing on Boxing Day Photo: Eva Gilbert

Burgess Hill Town host Lancing on Boxing Day Photo: Eva Gilbert

