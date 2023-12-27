The match in 33 pictures: Lancing love it at Leylands - Burgess Hill Town beaten
Lancing were too good for Burgess Hill Town in one of the Isthmian League’s Boxing Day Sussex derbies.
By Steve Bone
Published 27th Dec 2023, 12:26 GMT
Charlie Pitcher, Lukas Franzen-Jones and Charlie Bennett gave Dave Altendorff’s team a 3-0 interval advantage. Dan Perry sparked hopes of a Hillians fightback after the break before Harry Heath restored the two-goal advantage. Jack Taylor scored a late goal for Hill to make the final score 4-2 – leaving Lancing eighth in the table and Hill 12th.
See pictures by Eva Gilbert from the Leylands Park clash on this page and the ones linked.
