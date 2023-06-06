Crawley Town have some of the best season-ticket prices in League Two.

The club’s most expensive season-ticket comes in at just £289, with only two other clubs offering better deals.

It compares favourably to Tranmere Rovers, AFC Wimbledon and Walsall, who charge £500 and upwards for their most expensive season-ticket.

Promotion rivals Salford City offer the best deal at £250 for the most expensive season-ticket.

It follows news that the Reds have frozen their season-ticket prices for the new season.

Last season’s average home attendance was the Reds’ highest in League Two since the 2011-12 campaign, seeing an increase of 34% from 2,277 to 3,044 from the 2021/22 season following a previous freeze in prices.

Here are the most expensive season-tickets for every club in League Two, running from lowest to highest. Let us know what you think of the prices via our social media channels.

1 . Salford City £250 Photo: Alex Livesey

2 . Accrington Stanley £285 Photo: Gareth Copley

3 . Crawley Town £289 Photo: Mike Hewitt

4 . Doncaster Rovers £299 Photo: AH Pix