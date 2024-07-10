That is according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which has selected this side in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The team – valued at a whopping £28.17m - features players from Birmingham City, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Wrexham but there’s no room for Crawley’s latest batch of stars.

Take a look at this side and give us your thoughts via our social media channels.

Get the latest Crawley news here.

1 . Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham) Position: KeeperValue: £1.52mPhoto: Ben Roberts Photo

2 . Calvin Ramsay (Wigan Athletic) Position: Right-backValue: £3.38mPhoto: Getty Images

3 . Michal Helik (Huddersfield Town) Position: Central defenderValue: £1.86mPhoto: Getty Images