The only way is Essex. On Saturday, Eastbourne Borough head through the Dartford Tunnel and up the M11, just past Stansted Airport, and take on play-off rivals Braintree Town in a crucial National South showdown.

And if the Sports come home from a rather dour and forbidding Cressing Road stadium with three points, they will take the field at Priory Lane a week later against another Essex club, Concord Rangers, knowing that victory sets up a play-off place.

The arithmetic is simple, but complex. The simple bit: Borough must win both of their remaining fixtures – at contenders Braintree on Saturday, and at home to rock-bottom Concord on Saturday week (29th). One very tough trip, and one – theoretically – straightforward home game.

All fall down: Eastbourne Borough take on Hemel Hempstead at Priory Lane | Picture: Andy Pelling

But the arithmetic is a bit more complicated, too. With only four points from the two fixtures, the Sports would almost certainly fall short. Even with the full six, they could be overtaken by Havant and Waterlooville – who with three games to play, could finish level on points with Borough. And then it goes to goal difference….

Danny Bloor’s men are in good shape, with five wins, a draw, and just one defeat in seven games. Other than the recuperating Chris Whelpdale, who might be good for sixty minutes rather than ninety, there are no injury issues. Like the canny middle distance runner, emerging from the pack on the final bend, they may have got it just right.

“You can call it a cliché if you like, but we can only control the controllables. We have to prepare well, get our minds and bodies right, play as a unit and trust each other. Braintree Town are not nicknamed the Iron for nothing. They are a strong, experienced team and they won’t give us an inch.

“But remember that our record on the road is outstandingly good. We’ll have our awesome travelling supporters there – in full voice as always – and we won’t let them down. Whatever happens in these final games, I and my staff could not be more proud of our boys. Thy have done themselves, this club and this town proud.”

Up for it: Borough are airborne in their win over Hemel | Picture: Lydia Redman

Meanwhile, across the A27, Sussex rivals Worthing can secure their play-off place on Saturday if they can return from far-off Taunton Town with all three points. And one delicious combination of results in the coming week could actually see the Sports and the Rebels face each other in a play-off game on Tuesday 2nd or Wednesday 3rd May.