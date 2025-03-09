The Pirates share the spoils

Horsham YMCA 0-0 Bexhill United

On a beautiful day in Horsham both teams struggled to create too many chances and failed to score. YM came into the match after a disastrous performance last weekend when they lost 4-0 at home to Crawley Down Gatwick. Bexhill United won 3-0 at home to AFC Varndeanians.

After more departures from the YM roster, the Gaffa had brought in some young players on loan from League Two side Bromley FC. They included Harry Haines in goal, Charlie Paye in defence and Marc Nouble who started on the bench. Also new to the Herbert Direct Stadium was Stefan Joseph, aka, Smash , who started up front and YM youth player Tommy Seale starting on the bench.

Ashley Dugdale returned as Captain, and supervised the team well from the middle of the park. He brought a sense of calm but often Dan Webster played deep alongside him creating a highly defensive midfield.

Midfield battle

YM had the best of the first half but the Pirates had a couple of penalty claims which the referee waved away. YM were tough in their tackles but the referee didn’t believe it was enough for a spot kick. YM’s attacks were often too slow and sluggish and lacked quality in the final third.

The second half was similar with half opportunities for both teams. Bexhill should have scored with a dominant header aimed into the bottom corner, but Haines pulled off an extraordinary wonder save to claw it out. The young keeper showed a lot of promise, however his kicking needs practice.

Conner Collcutt came on as substitute on the left side and immediately improved the team, starting attacks and not forgetting his defensive duties. Marc Nouble also had a positive impact and got the ball in the net but it was disallowed for offside. Moments later he rattled the crossbar with an outrageous volley on the 75th minute. However, it was a stalemate with the points shared in front of 90 fans.

Liam Giles gave his thoughts after the game: “Could we have won it? Yes. Could we have lost it? Yes. I thought the boys were excellent and got a great reaction today. The young lads we brought in from Bromley were superb. We worked hard today, just couldn’t find that end product. It wasn’t for the lack of trying. I would’ve taken a point after our recent run.”

The Man of the Match was awarded to the YM goalkeeper, Harry Haines for a wonderful debut and a clean sheet.

Just one defeat in eight games now for the Pirates, next up for them is Midhurst and Easebourne. YM are away to Saltdean United, who are in a relegation battle.