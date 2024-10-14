The Pirates win the battle with Horsham YMCA

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bexhill United 1-0 Horsham YMCA in the SCFL Premier Division

YM travelled down to the seaside for this tough match against the Pirates. A 1-0 loss was hard to take for Dean Corden’s team, as they created enough chances to get at least a point out of the game.

The game kicked off 15 minutes late due to both assistant referees missing their bus. YM had two new signings in the team with Elliott Romain upfront and Alfie Jones starting in midfield at the charming Polegrove Ground. Ashley Dugdale took the armband as Neathey was unavailable.

The first half was a battle between two teams going for the win. Luke Roberts and Romain combined well and showed promise for the future. YM were able to get the ball down in difficult conditions and play their game but goalkeeper, Hobden was having a good game and commanded his box well.

United take the points

After a competitive first half in which YM were on top, United’s Aaron Capon scored in the first minute of the second half to send an impressive crowd of 253 into rapture and YM were left to walk the plank.

After an attempted comeback for YM, goalkeeper Louie Sullivan saw Red on 68 minutes and had the long walk of shame back to the dressing room. New signing and “rush” goalie extraordinaire, Alfie Jones stepped between the posts for YM to take one for the team.

With a man down, YM did their best to get an equaliser, the lads should be proud of their efforts, but today was not their day. Their attacks were dangerous and at times the home teams defence was under so much pressure it held out like a urinal soap, it took a lot of hits but stood firm.

The Pirates move up to 8th in the SCFL Premier Division and YM slip to 14th.

Next week YM are back at the Herbert Direct Stadium and take on high flying Petersfield Town. Bexhill’s next game is at home against Peacehaven and Telscombe FC.