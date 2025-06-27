'The response has been absolutely magnificent' - Lewes chief responds to 'hit piece' in national media

New Lewes boss Bradley Pritchard | Picture from Lewes FC

Lewes manager Bradley Pritchard has said the club will “either be loved or hated” for its Equality FC stance amid recent national interest in their fortunes.

On 13 June, the Telegraph released a story titled ‘The rise and fall of Equality FC’, with writer Ben Rumsby taking aim at the club by attributing their recent call for financial assistance to their equal pay structure.

The newspaper further inflamed audiences by sharing the story on their social media pages using the tagline, ‘The football club that went woke is going broke’.

Rumsby’s story was also picked up by the Daily Mail, prompting rafts of comments on both newspapers’ websites and on their social media profiles.

After Lewes directors were asked to contribute but later had their quotes heavily reduced, there was much ill-feeling created by the piece.

Lewes director, John Peel, said: “The journalist told me the angle was that it was going to be signposting to off-season fundraising already put out.

“Then what we read was, in essence, just a political hit piece. It came from a very clear angle.

“There wasn't a lot of new information in there, and I couldn't really quite understand the purpose of the article. It was gleaned from accounts from previous years and journalists’ interpretation of those, with a few errors in there too,” added Peel.

With many fans jumping to the club’s support, however, there were positives to take from another instance of the Rooks appearing in national media.

Peel said: “The response has been absolutely magnificent. We have a lot of figures across men's and women's football who rightfully pointed out that equal pay in many other sectors is enshrined in law.

“We're absolutely over the moon about the reaction of our fans and the wider football community.”

When asked about the piece, new men’s first-team manager Pritchard echoed these views.

Pritchard said: “When you have a stance, an ethos and a way of thinking that tries to do good, or that tries to be different, it's natural that there will be people out there that try and either mock or belittle what you're doing.

“Anyone trying to do anything of any value, they will either be loved or hated.

“We're clearly a club that wants to do something different, that has an ethos and an approach to life that is always trying to be better. I don't think we're trying to preach or virtue signal. I think we're just trying to do good.

Pritchard added: “If we can still be equitable, we will still look at fairness and equality. If it can be sustainable, we will [do it]. Not everything's perfect, but I guess the saying is, don't make perfect the enemy of good.

“It goes the same way as my ethos in how I want to play and how the club has tried to play in recent years. We've tried to be brave. We've tried to pass the ball, be possession-based and attacking, and that has criticisms.

“The basic principle of what we're trying to do is be brave and be entertaining and and do things with a purpose. It's the same thing on and off the pitch.”

Pritchard concluded: “All revolutionaries, or people trying to do something different, put themselves out there to be shot at, to be criticised, to be belittled.

“But ultimately, you have to live and die by your views, and you’ve got to feel comfortable going into work and saying, ‘No, this is what I represent. Yeah, I'm okay with that.”

Elsewhere, the club has also been busy announcing new signings this week.

Most recent were goalkeeper Louis Rogers, centre-back Ian Gayle and midfielders Jabari Christmas and Hassan Ibrahiym, taking the total of players confirmed for 2025-26 to ten at the time of going to print.