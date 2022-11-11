On Tuesday night, Crawley’s current relegation rivals AFC Wimbledon and Rochdale defeated some of the League’s best teams in Salford City and Leyton Orient. Rochdale were two points behind the Reds but have now climbed above them whilst Wimbledon are out of reach.

“The results went against us on Tuesday,” said Young, who’s side faced Burnley in the Carabao Cup at the time. “There were some real shocks when you look a Rochdale and AFC Wimbledon. But all we can do is control the controllable. We’ve got three games this month in Barrow, Gillingham, Warsaw before we have a break for the next round of the cup. We’re going to use those blocks of games and hopefully get some points from it.”

Josh Gordon of Barrow in action. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The Reds’ Carabao Cup action on Tuesday does however mean they have a game in hand on their surrounding teams heading for their next game against Barrow. A victory, similar to the other results from the bottom of the league, could push them five spots above the drop zone.

Barrow, however, are having a very successful season under their new manager, Pete Wild. The Bluebirds are fourth and have taken 31 points from their 17 games via ten wins, one draw and six losses. “They’re doing really well since Pete Wild has come in,” said Young on his next opponents. “We know we’re coming up against a team that’s bang in form.”

Pete Wild’s side have scored six goals in their last two league games through Billy Waters and Josh Gordon. Their striking partnership has a combined 15 goals since the start of the season. “You’ve got to look at Billy Water and Josh Gordon because they’re on a really good run of form,” added Young. “They’ve got two really good wide players in Josh Kay and Ben Whitefield as well so it’s going to be a tough one.

“As a group we’ve got to make sure we’re on top of our game. I fancy giving anyone a game in this league because we’ve shown it in the league so far.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Lewis Young, Manager of Crawley Town looks on during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Burnley and Crawley Town at Turf Moor on November 08, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

