The Scott Lindsey comparison that could bode well for Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
But the only comparison Crawley Town fans care about is whether Rob Elliot can compare to Scott Lindsey in terms of what he achieves at the Broadfield Stadium.
Lindsey will go down in Reds folklore for taking the Reds to Wembley for the first time ever and bringing an amazing brand of football and culture to the club.
They are big shoes to fill but Elliot wants to succeed just like his predecessor did, but admits it will take time and patience.
But after 10 games (in all competitions), Elliot is tacking up too badly. Lindsey’s first 10 games saw two wins, one draw and seven losses. Elliot has two wins, two draws and six losses - so the former Newcastle keeper just edges it. Given what Lindsey achieved, does that bode well for Elliot?
SEE ALSO Millwall keeper talks about his 'weird situation' at Crawley Town but return was a 'no-brainer' | Crawley Town boss will be able to buy players in January - but not just for the sake of it | 'He's only going to get better and better' - Crawley Town boss praises 6ft 3in striker
“Hopefully it bodes well,” he said. “I think the big thing when Scott first came in and changed the culture and style and with us trying to adapt and evolve from what Scott's done, is that it does take time and you know it's not always as simple as walking in and have being able to work with the players for several weeks in pre-season. But you come and start with a game two days away, like Wycombe for example.
Then we had another game three days later.
“I think we have had training three days in a row once since I have been here, so it's really hard from a selfish point of view when you want to have loads of time.
“But to do it at this level, with this squad and against these teams we’re playing against, with the situation this squad is currently in is testament to the lads.”
And Elliot is already seeing improvements. He said: “From my point of view, I can see I can really see the building blocks and where we are improving and the lads are starting to grasp that too.
“But like I said before, it's going to be a longer process. It's not going to be something that happens overnight.
“We just have to stay consistent, stay patient and stay together whilst we keep improving, and I think then when we look back in two or three month’s time, we'll really see the changes and the differences.”