Crawley Town have a small but loyal band of away followers.

The sides which had the best away followings in League Two this season, including Crawley Town, Harrogate Town, Morecambe, Accrington Stanley, Newport County and Barrow

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th May 2024, 06:33 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 06:46 BST
It’s not cheap following your side away.

By the time petrol, match tickets, food et all are totted up it can cost a pretty penny.

And while some of these away followings may seem small, great credit must go out to all the fans who have dipped into their pockets this season to back their side.

But which clubs had the best away followings in the 2023/24 season. Here the footballgroundguide.com website bring us all the answers, running from lowest to highest. (The website published the figures on the May 1st, stating they had been ‘recently’ published by The 72)

Let us know your thoughts on the findings.

150

1. Crawley Town

150 Photo: Shaun Botterill

169

2. Harrogate Town

169 Photo: Getty Images

187

3. Forest Green Rovers

187 Photo: Alex Burstow

205

4. Salford City

205 Photo: Getty Images

