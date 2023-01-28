Brighton prospect Ossie O’Neill is off to Italy with the England Colleges football squad.

The 2nd year student at BHASVIC (Brighton, Hove & Sussex Sixth Form College) has been selected to represent the national colleges squad to play in an annual tournament against Italy under-17s, Macedonia under-19s and other fixtures. He combines his football training with studying at BHASVIC for A levels in PE, psychology and economics.

Ossie, who plays at left wing-back, said: “I have been playing football in the back garden with my father since I was a kid. During some of my school years I lost a bit of drive for playing. I was involved with academies and then rekindled my love of the game just before starting college.

"The level of coaching at the England Colleges FA is different level, so professional, and the coaches have been brilliant with the squad. I feel very much at home. At times it can be difficult to balance both football training and college work, but BHASVIC is very supportive of my football training and there is help for me to catch up with missed lessons.”

Ossie O'Neill gets his England cap from Colleges coach Darin Killpartrick

BHASVIC coach Lloyd Hooper remarked: “Ossie is not only an incredibly talented young player but one of the most dedicated players you will meet and his enthusiasm plus energy is contagious in the team.

"His performances and success are testament to his outstanding attitude and the way he approaches the sport. He is very humble and grounded in the way he approaches the sport and treats those that he plays football with. It is a pleasure to have him involved in college football. We wish him every success.”

Ossie’s dad Dan said: “He is the only boy from Sussex to be selected this year for the colleges squad.

"Ossie was signed to Charlton Academy when he was younger with his brother. "When his brother Sid left Charlton aged 13 Ossie didn’t want to stay in academy football and decided he wanted to leave academy football all together aged just 11 - he lost his love of football then for a bit.

Ossie O'Neill in action