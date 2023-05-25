The Weald School’s under-19 football team, coached by Jody Healy, made the journey to Sussex FA headquarters in Lancing, to meet Claremont School from Hastings in the Sussex U19 League Cup final.

It followed their 3-1 victory against Seaford Head in the semi.

Following a second-place finish in the league and a semi defeat in the County Cup, The Weald were slight underdogs for this final.

The Weald had the better of the first half and the pace and trickery of The Weald attackers looked most likely to bring a goal. This arrived after 30 minutes when Jacob Aichroth was brought down in the box and George Bowler sent the keeper the wrong way from the spot.

Winners! The Weald School's under-19s | Picture: Beth Chapman

In the second half The Weald were keeping the Clarermont strikers at bay with a well organised back line of Hepple-Haines, Smith and Ayres. After another Weald attack, Tom Martin rifled the ball home off a defender.

The Weald continued to deny Claremont chances until a mistimed challenge brought Claremont back into the game. With the 4G surface taking its toll on some of The Weald players, Claremont began to overrun them.

The Trees dug deep but five minutes from the end a cross from the right caused confusion and the ball ended up in The Weald net.

The large crowd were treated to one of the most dramatic penalty shootouts you could imagine. After five each, the score was 3-3.

Cup winners! Picture: Beth Chapman

At 7-7 Harvey Wingate gave the boys in red the lead before Ollie Courtney, who had already saved three Claremont penalties, pulled off the save which won the cup.

Courtney was named man of the match, decided by the Sussex Schools FA. It was a night to remember for The Weald.

Captain Aitchroth said: “[It was a] fantastic performance from all the boys and gaffer.

“We really dug in well to see the game out to penalties.

“We held our nerve and thanks to an outstanding goalkeeper we won and we couldn’t be happier.”