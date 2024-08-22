'There is a plan for that' - Crawley Town boss gives indication on incoming player and outlines loan plan
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Following the EFL Trophy penalty shootout win against Brighton u21s on Tuesday night, the Reds boss said he wanted to ‘thicken’ the defence up in terms of numbers and was hoping to bring another one in.
Reds have started with the same back three in all four games so far this season with Toby Mullarkey (right), Joy Mukena (centre) and Josh Flint (left).
On Tuesday night, Mullarkey came off at half time and Charlie Barker dropped back in defence after starting in midfield.
With club captain Dion Conroy still out injured, Lindsey wants another body in to make sure they have enough cover.
SEE ALSO Crawley Town boss says he doesn't want to 'pigeonhole' former Charlton Athletic defender | Ones to watch: Crawley Town star included in League One's best players after the opening days of the season
And in the build up to the Wigan game, we asked him if there was an update. He said: “As of yet, I have not spoken to the owners today, so there could be some more information on that, maybe later on this afternoon into this evening, but I have no update.”
But he did give an update on the chance of some players going out on loan. He said: “There is a plan for that. At the moment we've got one or two injuries, so we're quite thin on numbers, actually, even though the numbers are quite big in terms of the squad.
“But when you look at the amount we’ve got at the moment, pretty much every single player that's fit is actually traveling with the squad.
“So yes, there are plans for players to go out and get game time. I think that's important that they do that for their development.”