Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chichester City have had a very encouraging start to life in the Isthmian premier division.

They marked their first-ever appearance at step three of the non-league pyramid by coming from a goal down to beat Canvey Island 2-1 in front of a crowd of 357 at Oaklands Park.

And they almost followed it up with what would have been a highly creditable point away to fancied Horsham on Tuesday night – only for the Hornets to grab an 87th minute winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City had cancelled out Charlie Hester-Cook’s early opener with a Jimmy Wild goal midway through the second half.

Chichester City players at the end of their win over Canvey Island | Picture: Neil Holmes

Wild was also on target, along with Joe Moore, as City scored twice in the second half to beat Canvey.

Mikes Rutherford’s team are at home again on Saturday when Carshalton visit, with City bosses hope even more local fans turn out to support them.

Chi City coach Darin Killpartrick said: “We’re trying to find our feet in this division and it’s a total trip into the unknown, but the players’ attitude and response to the challenge so far has been brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Game to game, it’s going to be so challenging. There will be no respite from hard games. We’ll take it a step at a time and trust and believe in the process.”

Killpartrick felt Saturday’s win was deserved on the balance of play. "It was wonderful to see how many people came out to support and to get an early three points under our belt,” he said.

"The players kept going after going a goal down.

"At Horsham, against a good team who I think will be there or thereabouts in the top four this season, we were disappointed not to have come away with a draw.

"We’ll learn from every game – we have to – and conceding like that was another lesson for us. We were pleased with much of what we did in the match but got punished – and that will happen to you at this level.”

City don’t have the biggest squad in the division but it is settled and – so far – injury-free. Right-back Ryan Davidson has been away but is due back next week.