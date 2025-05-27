The Reds battled hard to beat the drop but fell just short on their way to relegation.

But they’ve beaten the odds before and they will fancy their chances of repeating the success of two years ago when they begin life back in League Two.

They will go into the new season with Scott Lindsey having a full transfer window and summer pre-season under their belts as they look to come back stronger.

It promises to be another very competitive season with Chesterfield fancying their chances of lifting the title, after play-off defeat.

Chesterfield paid the price last time out for a slow start to the season with two many draws holding them back. An untimely dip in form caused by injuries to key players and lack of squad depth also bit hard.

But they showed what they can do in the run-in with title-winning form providing plenty of confidence for the 2025/26 season.

Bristol Rovers will also be looking for a quick return to League One after their relegation, while MK Dons and Salford City head in to the season with budgets and ambition.

Whoever takes the title it promises to be yet another gripping season ahead.

Here we take a look at the early odds to win the title, courtesy of PaddyPower.

