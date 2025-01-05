SkyBet believes it's now five teams fighting it out to avoid League One relegation.SkyBet believes it's now five teams fighting it out to avoid League One relegation.
These are the four sides SkyBet's punters fancy to get relegated from League One, including Crawley Town, Northampton Town, Cambridge United, Bristol Rovers and Shrewsbury Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Jan 2025, 12:38 GMT
Crawley’s relegation fears worsened after a 3-0 defeat at Barnsley yesterday.

The defeat was made worse after Bristol Rovers and Northampton both picked up wins.

It means Crawley are now five points adfrift of safety, though they do have games in hand on those above them.

It looks very bleak fo Burton, who now find themselves 11 points adrift of safety. Cambridge United also seem to be sinking fast after losing their last five games.

Here we take a look at the latest relegation odds, from league sponsors SkyBet – who think now five clubs for four places. Odds run from least likely to relegation favourites.

150/1

1. Lincoln City

150/1 Photo: Getty Images

66/1

2. Blackpool

66/1 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

50/1

3. Reading

50/1 Photo: Pete Norton

50/1

4. Stevenage

50/1 Photo: Getty Images

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Bristol RoversNorthampton TownLeague OneCrawleyBarnsley
