The defeat was made worse after Bristol Rovers and Northampton both picked up wins.

It means Crawley are now five points adfrift of safety, though they do have games in hand on those above them.

It looks very bleak fo Burton, who now find themselves 11 points adrift of safety. Cambridge United also seem to be sinking fast after losing their last five games.

Here we take a look at the latest relegation odds, from league sponsors SkyBet – who think now five clubs for four places. Odds run from least likely to relegation favourites.

1 . Lincoln City 150/1 Photo: Getty Images

2 . Blackpool 66/1 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

3 . Reading 50/1 Photo: Pete Norton