Crawley Town remain in the League One relegation zone after the 4-4 draw at Exeter City.Crawley Town remain in the League One relegation zone after the 4-4 draw at Exeter City.
Crawley Town remain in the League One relegation zone after the 4-4 draw at Exeter City.

These are the four teams who will be relegated from League One as Crawley Town, Bristol Rovers, Cambridge United, Shrewsbury Town, Northampton Town and more fight it out

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 31st Dec 2024, 08:55 GMT
Crawley blew a glorious chance to get out of the relegation after a disaster draw at Exeter.

The Reds were held to a 4-4 draw despite leading 4-1 at half-time and 4-2 with eight minutes to go.

It leaves them two points adrift of Bristol Rovers and Northampton Town, though they do have a game in hand.

A gap has now opened up leaving the bottom eight sides adrift and a fight to avoid the bottom four places.

Crawley are currently rated 11/10 with SkyBet to be one of those sides who play League Two football next season.

So where will the Reds finish this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of SkinLords – expects the League One season to finish.

We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Cobblers news each day on our website, here.

100pts (+40)

1. Birmingham City

100pts (+40) Photo: Getty Images

98pts (+46)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

98pts (+46) Photo: Getty Images

88pts (+26)

3. Stockport County

88pts (+26) Photo: Getty Images

87pts (+29)

4. Huddersfield Town

87pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneBristol RoversNorthampton TownCrawley
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice