The Reds were held to a 4-4 draw despite leading 4-1 at half-time and 4-2 with eight minutes to go.

It leaves them two points adrift of Bristol Rovers and Northampton Town, though they do have a game in hand.

A gap has now opened up leaving the bottom eight sides adrift and a fight to avoid the bottom four places.

Crawley are currently rated 11/10 with SkyBet to be one of those sides who play League Two football next season.

So where will the Reds finish this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of SkinLords – expects the League One season to finish.

1 . Birmingham City 100pts (+40) Photo: Getty Images

2 . Wycombe Wanderers 98pts (+46) Photo: Getty Images

3 . Stockport County 88pts (+26) Photo: Getty Images