These are the two words Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey used to inspire his side's win over Exeter City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has revealed the two words he told his players before their brilliant and much-needed 3-1 win over Exeter City on Easter Monday.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reds knew only a win would give them any hope of survival going into the last two League One games of the season. And a lightning start saw Reds go 3-0 up inside 23 minutes and put the game beyond the Grecians. They got one back with a Caleb Watts header but Reds put in a professional performance to see the game out and claim three valuable points.

And Lindsey got what he wanted from his players after saying what he told them before the game. "Start fast,” he said. “Start fast because we're at a critical time of the season now where we've got to win games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I think it makes it easier if you start so well and you get control early in a game. Of course, scoring goals always helps as well. I thought they were good goals and we we were really aggressive, front foot, aggressive on the press. I thought we played some really good football. I was really pleased with today.”

Crawley Town celebrate one of their three goals against Exeter City on Easter Monday | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

After leading 3-1 at half-time, Reds were less attacking in the second half as they looked to the control the game and Lindsey was pleased with how his side went about it. “I think we did to a degree, but I felt that we could have probably had more of the ball.

"Certainly in the last ten minutes, I thought we could have just rested with the ball. I know the crowd were asking us to attack. I didn't really want to. I wanted just to see the game out with possession. You know, because if we throw caution to the wind and attack and attack and attack, there's a good chance that we concede.

"So it was important that we just rested with the ball and I didn't think we did that that well, actually, in the last probably five, ten minutes. But listen, I can't moan. I thought the players put in an unbelievable effort, shift, whatever you want to call it, and got the game plan spot on in terms of how we wanted to press.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Lindsey was surprised by a tactical change Exeter made for his side. “The telling point is the fact that Exeter City predominantly play a back three,” said Lindsey, “They turned up today with a back four, so they changed shape for us. So I'll take that as a compliment. Maybe there's something different in there. I don't know. But yeah, they've come here and changed shape, which I don't think they've played a back four for a long, long time.

“So it's surprising to see that. But we kind of was organised with actually played against a back four last week. So we knew how to press and who was going to jump to who.

“And the players kind of managed that for me while they were out there, which is always good to see as well.”

Reds host Northampton Town at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.