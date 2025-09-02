Steven Fletcher is still looking for a new club following his release from Wrexham.placeholder image
Steven Fletcher is still looking for a new club following his release from Wrexham.

These players are still looking for a club and could do a job for Crawley Town, Bristol Rovers, Cambridge United, Shrewsbury Town and the rest of League Two

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 10:59 BST
The transfer window has shut for another summer with clubs having got their squads together ready for the tough season ahead.

But sometimes tweaks are needed with injuries to key players, a poor run of form or a bargain who becomes available and needs snapping up.

And there are still plenty out free agents out there who could do a job for a League Two club looking for a boost. offering both quality and experience – and in some cases, Premier League experience.

Here are just some players who are still looking for a club. (Information supplied by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and correct as of Sept 2).

Let us know if you would like to see any of these players at Crawley and join the debate on our social media channels.

Get the latest Reds news, here.

Position: Defender Last club: Luton Town

1. Dan Potts

Position: Defender Last club: Luton Town Photo: Getty Images

Position: Defender Last club: Derby County

2. Erik Pieters

Position: Defender Last club: Derby County Photo: Getty Images

Position: Forward Last club: Wrexham

3. Steven Fletcher

Position: Forward Last club: Wrexham Photo: Getty Images

Position: Defender Last club: Watford

4. Angelo Ogbonna

Position: Defender Last club: Watford Photo: Getty Images

