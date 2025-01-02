Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lewes manager Craig Nelson lamented the chances his side ‘should put in the back of the net’ after a tough festive period saw them struggle for points.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rooks faced Folkestone Invicta and Hashtag United in the space of three days – before their New Year’s Day derby at Whitehawk was abandoned at half-time in heavy rain with the score at 0-0.

After a 0-0 draw against Folkestone in which Danny Bassett and Matty Warren missed excellent first-half chances and a 2-1 defeat to Hashtag when his side controlled the first half, Nelson reflected on his side’s struggles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It happens, but I think in those areas, [the players] will tell you they have to do better,” said Nelson.

Lewes battle the opposition and conditions at Whitehawk - but the game was abandoned at half-time | Picture: James Boyes

“I'm not going to be harsh on them, but ultimately, they are chances we should put in the back of the net.”

With all both matches coming against bottom-half teams, Lewes were expected to dictate the tempo.

However, both opponents were in better recent form than the Rooks and duly made things difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the Folkestone stalemate, Nelson said: “When we did find the space where we try to overload or dominate, the game changed.

“We've just got to put the ball in the back of the net. It's the hardest thing to do in football, but we've had enough opportunities.”

A silver lining of the busy run was the form of goalkeeper Toby Bull, who had committed some errors recently but was MoM against Folkestone.

“Toby is a fantastic goalkeeper,” said Nelson. “He wants to do better, not just from a conceding perspective, but how he distributes. If he's off [his game], it disconnects what we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His decision-making was good. Where he put the ball was very good, and then he did what he does best; trying to keep the ball out of the net.”

Nelson admitted his analytical focus would now lead to some interesting battles.

“I enjoy the second half of the season,” he said. “You’ll see the dynamic shift over the next couple of weeks, and we want to be in the upper half of that shift, to try and stay up there with the boys that are winning games.”

Lewes welcome 18th-placed Cheshunt to the Pan on Saturday.