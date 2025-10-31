Dominic Di Paola heaped praise on a trio of Horsham FC heroes who were recognised for their long service before Saturday’s win over Enfield Town.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defender Harvey Sparks, midfielder Danny Barker and winger Reece Myles-Meekums, all integral members of last season’s Isthmian Premier and Sussex Senior Cup-winning team, were presented with special awards after hitting major milestones for the Hornets.

Barker and Myles-Meekums were both handed trophies after making 100 appearances respectively for Horsham, while Sparks was recognised for becoming a triple centurion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barker joined the 100 club at Chelmsford City at the start of the 2024-25 campaign, while Myles-Meekums reached his century at Maidenhead United over the August bank holiday weekend.

Harvey Sparks with his award after making 300 appearances for Horsham. Pictures by John Lines

Sparks made his 300th Hornets appearance in the 1-1 home draw with Salisbury at the end of August.

Di Paola said: “They’re all brilliant players. Barks and Meeky have been catalysts for the successes we’ve had since coming over from Worthing.

“Barks was always someone I really liked, and we never thought we’d get him. With some of the signing they made down at Worthing, he was surplus to requirements down there, but he’s been a big part of what we’ve done in the last couple of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s one of those that you just know and trust will always give what you need on the pitch. You don’t have to worry too much, you know he’ll deliver for you. He’s a top player and a top lad.

Reece Myles-Meekums with his keepsake after reaching a century of Horsham appearances

“Meeky has just got better and better since he’s been at Horsham. He had a very slow start, but I think he had a bit of a hangover from his time at Worthing.

“I think he loved it down there. Whenever anyone leaves a club they’re disappointed, and I think it took him a bit of time to shake that out of his system.

“But since then he’s been great. Last year he was player of the year, which was thoroughly deserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Harvey has been just exceptional. To play 300 times for one club in the modern game, and the fact that we’ve gone up three divisions in that time, is testament to him as a player and a person.

Fellow Horsham 100 club member Danny Barker with his award

“He’s very low maintenance, Harv. We have a quick call in the summer to confirm that he’s re-signing, and then I don’t really have to speak to him that much until the following March.

“He’s a really good lad, and much-loved by the supporters. I don’t think Gary Charman’s 600-odd games for Horsham will ever be beaten, just because he played so late and started so early, but as a modern player Harvey has to be one of the greats.

“They’re all great lads and really good for the changing room. They’re good people and really good footballers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham visit Bath City tomorrow and host Dover Athletic on Tuesday.

Jack Strange has been ruled out of the Hornets’ trip to Somerset with a damaged shoulder, but Jake Elliott and Lee Harding could both feature after a spell on the sidelines.