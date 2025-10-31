‘They’re all brilliant players’ – Boss lauds trio of long-serving Horsham FC heroes
Defender Harvey Sparks, midfielder Danny Barker and winger Reece Myles-Meekums, all integral members of last season’s Isthmian Premier and Sussex Senior Cup-winning team, were presented with special awards after hitting major milestones for the Hornets.
Barker and Myles-Meekums were both handed trophies after making 100 appearances respectively for Horsham, while Sparks was recognised for becoming a triple centurion.
Barker joined the 100 club at Chelmsford City at the start of the 2024-25 campaign, while Myles-Meekums reached his century at Maidenhead United over the August bank holiday weekend.
Sparks made his 300th Hornets appearance in the 1-1 home draw with Salisbury at the end of August.
Di Paola said: “They’re all brilliant players. Barks and Meeky have been catalysts for the successes we’ve had since coming over from Worthing.
“Barks was always someone I really liked, and we never thought we’d get him. With some of the signing they made down at Worthing, he was surplus to requirements down there, but he’s been a big part of what we’ve done in the last couple of years.
“He’s one of those that you just know and trust will always give what you need on the pitch. You don’t have to worry too much, you know he’ll deliver for you. He’s a top player and a top lad.
“Meeky has just got better and better since he’s been at Horsham. He had a very slow start, but I think he had a bit of a hangover from his time at Worthing.
“I think he loved it down there. Whenever anyone leaves a club they’re disappointed, and I think it took him a bit of time to shake that out of his system.
“But since then he’s been great. Last year he was player of the year, which was thoroughly deserved.
“Harvey has been just exceptional. To play 300 times for one club in the modern game, and the fact that we’ve gone up three divisions in that time, is testament to him as a player and a person.
“He’s very low maintenance, Harv. We have a quick call in the summer to confirm that he’s re-signing, and then I don’t really have to speak to him that much until the following March.
“He’s a really good lad, and much-loved by the supporters. I don’t think Gary Charman’s 600-odd games for Horsham will ever be beaten, just because he played so late and started so early, but as a modern player Harvey has to be one of the greats.
“They’re all great lads and really good for the changing room. They’re good people and really good footballers.”
Horsham visit Bath City tomorrow and host Dover Athletic on Tuesday.
Jack Strange has been ruled out of the Hornets’ trip to Somerset with a damaged shoulder, but Jake Elliott and Lee Harding could both feature after a spell on the sidelines.