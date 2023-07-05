'This feels more like my home' - Fan favourite makes sensational return to Horsham FC

Popular midfielder Charlie Harris has returned to the Hornets after a promotion-winning campaign with Whitehawk.

The 27-year-old helped the Hawks to a third-place finish in last season’s Isthmian South East. He scored the winner as Whitehawk beat Hythe Town 1-0 in the play-off final to clinch a return to the Isthmian Premier after a 10-year absence.

Harris has already made 142 appearances for Horsham, scoring 26 goals, since initially joining from Eastbourne Borough in 2015.

Speaking to the Hornets’ website, Harris said: “I missed my football here last year, and just about everything about the club. Coming back here, playing on a good pitch, and knowing what the manager wants to do this year, and what I want to do this year. I want to get the most out of everything.

“The Lardy Army are an amazing set of fans, and you don’t really want to play in front of anyone else, especially around Sussex. I can’t wait to meet them again and hopefully they’re happy to see me back.