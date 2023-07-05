NationalWorldTV
'This feels more like my home' - Fan favourite makes sensational return to Horsham FC

Horsham FC have announced the return of a terrace favourite.
By Matt Pole
Published 5th Jul 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 12:19 BST

Popular midfielder Charlie Harris has returned to the Hornets after a promotion-winning campaign with Whitehawk.

The 27-year-old helped the Hawks to a third-place finish in last season’s Isthmian South East. He scored the winner as Whitehawk beat Hythe Town 1-0 in the play-off final to clinch a return to the Isthmian Premier after a 10-year absence.

Harris has already made 142 appearances for Horsham, scoring 26 goals, since initially joining from Eastbourne Borough in 2015.

Popular midfielder Charlie Harris has returned to Horsham FC after a promotion-winning campaign with Whitehawk. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and ArtPopular midfielder Charlie Harris has returned to Horsham FC after a promotion-winning campaign with Whitehawk. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art
Speaking to the Hornets’ website, Harris said: “I missed my football here last year, and just about everything about the club. Coming back here, playing on a good pitch, and knowing what the manager wants to do this year, and what I want to do this year. I want to get the most out of everything.

“The Lardy Army are an amazing set of fans, and you don’t really want to play in front of anyone else, especially around Sussex. I can’t wait to meet them again and hopefully they’re happy to see me back.

“Ever since I left Horsham, I always had an inkling that I wanted to come back and the main thing for me was the quality of football we can play here. I’m not being disrespectful to Whitehawk as I absolutely loved my time there, but this feels more like my home.”

Related topics:Horsham FCHornetsEastbourne Borough