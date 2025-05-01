Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jay Lovett looked ahead to Burgess Hill Town FC’s play-off final at Sittingbourne on Friday night and admitted: It’s huge.

Hill moved within one game of promotion by defeating Margate 2-0 on Tuesday night in their semi-final – front of a crowd of 1,439.

It was a professional performance throughout as they overcame Margate and Hillians joint manager Lovett said his side were always going to be up for the game;

“We didn’t say too much before the game,” he told us. “It felt like a motivational speech wasn’t needed because of how the season’s gone and how well we’d done.

Hill celebrate their second in the semi-final | Picture: Lynden Humphrey

"The aura around the changing room before the game suggested we were motivated but also composed for the battle ahead. We just told the side to give their best in front of everyone coming to watch.

“This year we have a beautiful balance between being resilient and being a good footballing side and we managed to keep our strength throughout the 90 minutes.

“You always have the previous results from the season in the back of your mind and we didn’t lose to Margate in the season – but they’re still a very good side so we knew that it was just a one-off game like a cup game and we had the self-belief that we could get the job done.”

Hill travel to Kent for the play-off final on Friday night to face Sittingbourne, who finished 2nd in the league, for a spot in the 2025-26 Isthmian Premier Division.

Jay Lovett applauds the fans after the Margate game | Picture by Natalie Mayhew

“It’s a quick turnaround from Tuesday. We’ll prepare the way we usually prepare and make sure the team’s legs are alright. There’s been no training really and we’re just making sure everyone is ready for a one-off cup final tomorrow.

“We’ll approach the same as we always do and make sure the side is fresh. We’ve got some nice problems to have in terms of team selection so we can adapt to certain situations and we have a nice strength in depth. That’s what’s gotten us through this season, at times we’ve been able to rotate the squad yet still be effective and deliver results.

“The club is like a sleeping giant and of course this game is huge. It’s a very well organised and family orientated club. I think you saw from the crowds at Margate that it was a great turnout and people enjoyed themselves. As a town as a whole, we’re all developing and if we can get new residents into Burgess Hill to come and support their local football club and we keep doing well then it will be huge.”

Hill drew 1-1 at Sittingbourne on Good Friday having lost at home to them earlier in the season.