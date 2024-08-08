But every club has their hardcore base of fans who will back their team no matter what.

Crowds across the land have grown over the last decade with improved stadiums and football’s ‘fashionabiity’ playing a part in that.

Promoted Crawley have oddly seen a 24% drop in crowds despite reaching their higest ever place, while Blackpool, Reading and Wigan have all seen huge drops in how many fans come through the turnstyles.

Wrexham have seen a surge of 65% as they continue their Hollywood rise up the football ladder, while times are also good at Lincoln City, Mansfield and Stockport County.

But which clubs around League one have seen the biggest changes fan bases?

OLBG.com decided to work out just which teams in League One have had the most supportive fans overall in the last decade.

Let us know your thoughts on the findings.

1 . Posh v Lincoln fans pics Crowds at Peterborough United have grown slighly over the last decade. Photo: David Lowndes

2 . Wrexham +65% Photo: Christopher Furlong

3 . Lincoln City +61% Photo: Getty Images