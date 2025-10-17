Unlike American sports our clubs can rise all the way to the big leagues with hard work, good management and investment, a good youth academy or perhaps a bit of all the ingredients.

Of course neglect or a change in fortunes can result in a fall back down. It is perhaps hard to imagine for the younger generation that the likes of Swindon Town and Notts County once played top flight football.

In fact there are four current League Two sides who once played top flight football, with another 11 clubs once reaching what is now the Championship and just four never playing higher than League Two.

Here is how the league would look based on every club’s highest ever finish.

1 . Oldham Athletic Second in the First Division in the 1914/15 season. Photo: Getty Images

2 . Notts County Notts County's best league finish was third place in the top division (Division One) during the 1890-91 and 1900-01 seasons. Photo: Getty Images

3 . Grimsby Town 5th in the First Division in the 1934/35 season. Photo: Joe Portlock