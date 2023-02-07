This is how you can help Three Bridges Football Club in their £1million 3G pitch campaign

After a three years, Three Bridges Football Club are making headway in their pursuit of a 3G pitch.

Three Bridges and chairman Paul Faili are hoping to raise the funds for a 3G pitch

The club already have 400 girls and boys involved, but if they are successful with campaign, they will be able to involve more of the community.

But now the club need your help with the campaign. The club need to raise £25,000 to convert their current grass pitch to 3G and have currently raised £11,922.

The whole project will cost over £1m. Much of this is funded, but the club need to make a sizeable contribution.

Chairman Paul Faili told the Observer: “We started our campaign about Three years ago but in the last year we have made some headway in achieving our dream of a 3G pitch.

“A 3G pitch is an all weather pitch that can be played on throughout the year, unlike a grass pitch.

"More importantly it means we can be far more involved with the local community as well as the 400 boys and girls we currently have playing.

"Since Covid we as a community have become very aware of mental health issues and our general wellbeing.

“It is a fact that all sports at grass roots level have a huge positive effect with mental health as well as physical wellbeing.

“A 3G will allow us to work with those that are less fortunate than ourselves, for example, we could support the youngsters of Crawley that do not have any playing facility or the other end of the age groups with walking football.

" The young that have high level learning disabilities would also be able to get involved with sport here at Three Bridges FC.

“All of these groups can play in a safe and secure environment.

“Crawley Borough Council put together a 175 page report in 2020 stating that Crawley as a town need at least four 3G pitches. Sadly this still has not happened.”

How much does a 3G pitch cost? Faili said: “Of course all of this costs money and a 3G is a very expensive pitch to have. The cost of a 3G here at TBFC is £1,080,000 plus the dreaded VAT.

"The good news is the football foundation are prepared to help along with our Just Giving page but sadly we are still quite a distance from our target."

How can you h elp Three Bridges’ 3G c ampaign? Fai li sai d : “ Obviously Money is always a great way to help but we are fully aware that times are hard at the moment and don’t look to get better soon.

“ The local elections are due in May, therefore Councillors will be knocking on your door and that is a great opportunity to ask the question: ‘What are you doing about the 3G at TBFC’

“Then ask what are you (the council) doing about sports facilities in the town?

“It doesn’t matter where you live in Crawley, from Broadfields to Pound Hill or Furnace Green to Northgate the chances are you know somebody that has played or been to Three Bridges Football Club.

“ Help us bring j oy through sport to our communit y here in Crawley.”