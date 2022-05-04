This is where you can watch Crawley Town's fans forum LIVE as new owners face Reds supporters for the first time

The new co-directors will be holding the forum in the Mayo Wynne Baxter Suite at 7.30pm.

Johnson has been in Crawley since last Thursday and was at the Leyton Orient game on Saturday. He spent time talking to fans in the stand and in the Redz Bar after the game. He continued his charm offensive on Sunday night at the Old Punch Bowl pub in Crawley.

Crawley Town co-chairman Preston Johnson was at the game against Leyton Orient

At the pub he fielded questions about the direction WAGMI United wanted to go – and that impressed the fans who attended. Alain Harper said: “For the short time I was able to stay it was a good discussion and an enjoyable evening talking about how Preston sees the future for the football club in open discussion. Take it from me the future looks encouraging.”

The forum will be the first time fans have had a chance to meet and talk to Smith. The initial seating capacity for the forum is set at 150, with more standing space available. Fans should enter from 7pm. via the main reception.