It was made that little bit worse after relegation rivals Northampton Town and Bristol Rovers both picked up wins.

It leaves the Reds five adrift of safety, though they do have games in hand on their rivals

So where will Crawley finish this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Grosvenor Sport – expects the League One season to finish.

1 . Birmingham City 101pts (+41) Photo: Getty Images

2 . Wycombe Wanderers 96pts (+45) Photo: Getty Images

3 . Barnsley 94pts (+31) Photo: David Lowndes