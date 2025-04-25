This was Scott Lindsey's four-word response when asked how he gets the best out of Crawley Town striker

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy has been on hot form since Scott Lindsey’s return to the club.

The former Aston Villa and Swindon Town striker was signed by Lindsey in the summer before he departed to MK Dons.

And Hepburn-Murphy endured frustrating time under Rob Elliot, either being used a substitute or playing out wide.

After his two goals in the 3-1 win against Exeter City on Saturday, the 26-year-old said he was glad Lindsey was back in charge because ‘he knows how to get the best out of me’.

Crawley Town's Rushian Hepburn-Murphy celebrates his first goal against Exeter City on Easter Monday | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

So what is Lindsey’s secret? It’s simple really. “I just trust him,” he said. “I trust him to do the job that I asked him to do. You know, I want us to press really hard and fast and high up the pitch and he does that really well. His second goal [against Exeter], actually, the goal kick before the goal kick where he scored, he pressed the action really well, which made the goalkeeper kick the next one, which then we pick possession up and then he scores. Had he have not pressed the first one, he probably wouldn't have scored that one because the keeper would have tried to play again.

“A lot of work that he does, probably unnoticed by many, certainly gets noticed by myself. I think that he gives a lot to the team."

One thing everyone would have noticed about Hepburn-Murphy is his blistering pace. And Lindsey believes that is a huge asset. “ I think one thing that's really clear to me is that defenders don't mind marking big, strong, powerful centre forwards but they don't like marking pace.

“Defenders do not like marking pace. They hate it and it's one thing that's unstoppable. You can defend against a big, strong, powerful centre forward. You can defend against players who are kind of nimble with the ball and drop deep and play like a soft nine or ten. You can deal with that. But one thing you can't deal with, especially at this level with his pace.

“And he's got pace to burn and once he gets opened out and runs, there's no stopping him.”

Hepburn-Murphy is nearing double figures for the season and if he can continue his form in front of goal he will play a vital part in Reds’ fight for survival.

Lindsey said: “He's probably not scored as many goals as maybe he should have and we spoke about it. We certainly since we've been back. Me and Neil Smith have spoken to him about trying to be in the six yard box a little bit more. And you look at the goals he scored on Saturday, both were in the six yard box and that's why we want him because that's where strikers get their money, that's where they earn their corn.

"So it's important that he keeps doing that. But listen, he's been brilliant. I know that he works hard. I know that he presses kind of does the uncompromising things really well.”