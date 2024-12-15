Thoughts of a lifelong fan: A contest of defensive errors at Posh

Life long Crawley Town fan Steve Leake gives his thoughts.

Deja Vu? Not quite, I Hope!! The last time this fixture took place in the League was way back in April of 2015 and marked the beginning of the end of our stay in League One.

We led twice, at 1-0 and 3-2 but ultimately lost when Michael Bostwick (ex-Red Devil) equalised with two minutes to go for the Posh and then Connor Washington scrambled the ball home with virtually the last kick of the game to leave us in the relegation places on goal difference.

Marvin Elliott (no relation to our current manager), Matthias Pogba (brother to Paul) and Josh Simpson (ex-Posh) had scored the goals which, up to the last gasp winner from Washington, would have maintained our League One status for another year. Saturday’s game brought back memories of that day but this time I am confident it will not lead to the same eventual outcome.

Posh v Crawley Town action from the Weston Homes stadium

This game was a contest of defensive errors, on our part, and of an incredible fight back also from the players in red. Two goals down after 28 minutes because of mistakes at the back it looked like we were in for a long afternoon and a humiliating defeat, but when Ade Adeyemo lashed home in the 38th minute the Crawley players and supporters had new hope of getting something from the game.

Unfortunately, within two minutes of the beginning of the second half, Posh’s Kyprianou had restored their two goal lead and you could have been forgiven for thinking negatively about the inevitability of the outcome. However, within eight minutes of the Cypriot having seemingly confirmed the result, Crawley were level with an exquisite goal from the much-maligned Will Swan and a poacher's goal from Tola Showunmi which was put on a plate for him by the awesome persistence of the White Pele, Ronan Darcy.

Three goals all and there was only one team that was going to win, but that’s where football is both beautiful and ugly depending on the colours you are wearing.

Rob Elliott substituted Swann, Showunmi and Darcy in the 66th minute for the fresh legs of Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Tyreece John-Jules and Harry Forster and within two minutes we were behind yet again and despite the later additions of Jack Roles and Bradley Ibrahim for Camara and Anderson, that was how the score remained.

Two games, nine and three-quarter years apart, with the same score but because of the timing in the season hopefully not the same ultimate outcome. There were some in the after-match comments and discussions, some alcohol fuelled, some not, who thought that the substitutions came at the wrong time or should have been done differently.

Personally, I think Rob was trying to win the game by putting fresh legs up front rather than by bolstering the midfield and for that he has my full support. Anyway, that’s history now and we have nine days on the training ground and in rest to prepare for the biggest game of the season so far, Birmingham City at home.

After that, in the same space of time, nine days, we have two away games against Orient and Exeter City and the New Year’s Day clash against recently defeated Charlton Athletic.

No points target from me, except to say I hope all Red Devils have a wonderful Christmas and a prosperous New Year.