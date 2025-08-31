Thoughts of a lifelong fan: Crawley Town's first win is not far away

There is a myth with reference to the twisted spire of St Mary and All Saints church, Chesterfield, rather similar to the one about Devils Dyke, which has it that one of the builders of the Spire caught the devil in the spire early one morning and drove a nail through his foot.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Devil, in a lot of pain, managed to make his escape, but in so doing twisted the spire out of shape.

After 45 minutes of the game it looked as if our Red Devils might have a bit more luck when, against the odds, we found ourselves 2-0 up against the second placed side from Derbyshire. Indeed, on 48 minutes it looked for a split second as if we had extended our lead, but unfortunately it was ruled out for offside and eventually we had to settle for a draw against the second placed team in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the game started the team showed just one change from last Saturday’s disappointing defeat at home to Tranmere, with new loan signing Geraldo Bajrhami replacing Kabi Tshimanga in the starting lineup with the rest of the side unchanged from last week. Scott Malone, signed this week on a year's contract took part in the warmup but was not named in the squad. Pereira and Forster were on a very attack-based bench, and both came on in the second half.

Former Red Kyle McFadzean battles Kaheim Dixon at Chesterfield | Picture: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times

There was still no back up goalkeeper in the squad.

Before the game started, wreaths were laid by the Spirites captain and Dion Conroy to commemorate the passing of the Chesterfield owner, Phil Kirk, who at just 59 years old sadly died last week. Everyone in the ground, including the 252 travelling Red Devils in a crowd of 8005 joined in a minute's applause in his memory and then the drama really began.

With two ex-Red Devils in Ronan Darcy and Kyle McFadzean in their starting line-up, I feared the worst as I started to listen to Gary Smith on ifollow, but with just nine minutes gone Harry McKirdy rounded the keeper and slotted the ball into the net from a tight angle and we were one up.

That’s how it stayed until the 35th minute when Kaheem Dixon was brought down in the penalty area by McFadzean and Harry McKirdy made it 2-0. In the celebrations after the spot kick Ade Adeyemo was hurt by a missile thrown from crowd but was able to continue. Amazingly, he was accused by a home fan of making a meal of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two-nil up at half time, and for a moment in the 48th minute it looked as if we had gone three nil up when McKirdy flicked the ball into the net, but alas the flag went up for offside and the hat trick goal was ruled out.

There was a plan for another minute’s worth of applause for their owner in the 59th minute and, as if it was meant to be, Chesterfield scored two goals in the 56th and 58th minutes from Duffy and Dobra and then the applause started.

To me it seemed like divine intervention and despite a triple change by Scott Lindsey, bringing on Dion Pereira, Tshimanga and ReeceBrown for Adeyemo, Bajrhami and Louie Watson in the 61st minute, and further changes, Forster for Cashman (66 minutes) and Anderson for McKirdy (76 minutes) the score remained 2-2 and a creditable draw and a point were won, although, as I stated earlier, Crawley did come close to claiming all three points as late as the 89th minute when Dixon rounded their keeper but couldn’t finish.

Kaheem Dixon, unfortunately for us, will now miss our next two games because of being called up by Jamaica, but I really think our first win is not too far away and will hopefully be obtained next week at Harrogate before we return home for the CTFC derby on September 13.