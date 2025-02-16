Thoughts of a lifelong fan: What a difference two games make for Reds

Crawley Town fan Steve Leake gives his thoughts on the latest goings on at the Broadfield Stadium.

What a difference two games make, just three little hours. Four points gained; four goals scored with all of them fantastic strikes, and several of the concerns involving players answered.

First of all, the New Town Derby against Stevenage produced a much-needed victory by three goals to one with Harry Forster opening the scoring on 50 minutes and Armando Quitirna seemingly scoring the winner in the 87th minute following a run and shot from Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, which the goalkeeper could only push in to the path of Armando.

There were no signs of him not wanting to be at Crawley as he joyfully celebrated with the home fans, but for me the best was yet to come when Kamari Doyle scored the goal of the game four minutes into added on time, running forward from the halfway line before lashing the ball into the net left footed from just inside the penalty area.

Crawley Town's newest signing Liam Fraser in action against Wycombe Wanderers | Picture: Grant Mansfield

A wonderful victory which in a small way went to erasing the injustice of the last-minute defeats against Wrexham and Bolton Wanderers.

The only downside of the win against the other New Towners was conceding the equaliser just three minutes after Forster had shot us into the lead.

We beat Stevenage when they were 12th in League One, so in my opinion this was a marker for how we must fear no team that we come up against in the fight to maintain our League One status and that is how we approached the game against second placed Wycombe Wanderers.

Having lost to them twice already this season, 1-0 in the away League game in October and by two goals to one in the EFL Trophy in November we knew it would be a tough game, and it needed a stunning goal from Will Swann in the 5th minute to earn us a share of the spoils as Udoh equalised for the Chairboys in the 20th minute.

There is no denying that this was a vastly different kind of performance than that shown against Stevenage, as we had to defend resolutely throughout against a team worthy of their second in the league status, but in my opinion, it was a point won rather than two lost.

The crowd was 4330 with about 3000 of them being Red Devils and following a second half played by Liam Fraser, our new Canadian signing rumoured to be unfit and some more valuable minutes played by Armando, seemingly not Argentina bound as yet, a good friend of mine gave me the following idea. It is meant as a lighthearted look at our owners, their supporters and objectors.

And what have WAGMI ever given us? Fan: Promotion to League one? Anti: What? Fan: A day out at Wembley. Anti: Oh. Yeah, yeah. They did give us that. Uh, that's true. Yeah. Fan 2: Good training facilities Fan 3: Oh, yeah, Remember the 3G at Horsham and the dog poo at Bewbush? Anti: Yeah. All right. I'll grant you the promotion and the training facilities are two things that Wagmi have done.

Fan 4: And the improved food outlets. Anti: Well, yeah. Obviously the food outlets. I mean, the food outlets go without saying, don't they? But apart from the promotion, the training facilities, and the food outlets-- Fan 5: Better fan interaction. Fan 6: A record-breaking play off scoreline. Anti and friends: Huh? Heh? Huh... Fan 7: Self-serve beer pumps. Anti and friends: Ohh... Anti: Yeah, yeah. All right. Fair enough.

Fan 8: Bigger attendances and cheap tickets. Anti’s friends: Oh, yes. Yeah... Fan 10: Yeah. Yeah, that's something we'd really miss, Anti, if Wagmi left. Huh. Anti: All right, but apart from promotion, a day out at Wembley, training facilities, improved food outlets, good fan interaction, a record-breaking playoff scoreline, self-serve beer pumps, bigger attendances and cheap tickets, what have Wagmi ever done for us?

Tongue in cheek, yes, but worth thinking about. Thanks to Ivan Noel and his mate Monty.